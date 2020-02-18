McDonald’s Shamrock Shake returns Wednesday with new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

CHICAGO (WHTM) – The Shamrock Shake will return to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide on Wednesday, along with a new minty dessert.

McDonald’s is introducing the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake features creamy vanilla soft serve blended with a minty flavor and topped with a whipped topping. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features creamy vanilla soft serve with a minty flavor and Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

The two green treats mark the 50th anniversary of the cult-favorite shake. Both will be available for a limited time.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation. “We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.”

The Shamrock Shake was created for St. Patrick’s Day in 1967 by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner. In 1974, sales from the shake helped to build the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.