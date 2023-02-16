YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A leading U.S. manufacturer of wire mesh conveyor belts called Wire-Mesh Products Inc., recently announced on Feb. 9 the acquisition of the Lancaster-based, Penn Wire Products Corp.

Wire-Mesh Products Inc. (WMP) was founded back in 1975 in York County, and specializes in manufacturing a multitude of top-of-the-line wire mesh conveyor belt products for hundreds of industries, such as: the food processing industry, heat treating industries, packaging industries, and many more.

According to WMP’s website, they currently provide high-quality, made-in-America products in all 50 states, as well as internationally across 10 different countries.

Penn Wire Products Corp. (PWP) was founded in 1983 and was based in Lancaster County. According to Vice President and Co-Owner of WMP Dustin Carl, the two manufacturing businesses have always considered themselves ‘friendly competitors’. Proof of this can be seen in the terms of the recent acquisition since the owner’s son of PWP will be working with MWP for the next five years.

According to Carl, the recent acquisition of PWP was part of WMP’s growth strategy to expand its portfolio. Furthermore, the acquisition was a way to combat the recent difficulties with hiring and growing their wire mesh manufacturing team. Since the acquisition, WMP’s wire mesh team has grown to about 80 employees – adding 10 new members from PWP’s team.

“Wire-Mesh Products takes pride in its success with specializing in high-temperature belts over the past 40 years. We look forward to seeing how this merger with PWP will continue to strengthen our position in the food industry and build up our portfolio of available food-processing products,” Carl stated.

Currently, WMP is looking to hire:

Skilled Machinist/Tool & Die Makers

General Welders

Machine Operators

If you are interested in applying for either of these positions, you can click here for more information.

Following the acquisition, WMP will now have operations across the Midstate, which can be found in York, Manheim, and Lancaster.

The acquisition was finalized back on Jan.1, 2023.