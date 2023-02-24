HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Boba tea cafe called Boba Sensei is now open in Hummelstown.

The new Boba Sensei is a dream come to life for co-owner Nychelle Hallock, who first moved the the area from Vietnam back in 1975 – when she was just five years old.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hallock’s partner in this journey is Dave Mondeaux, who according to Hallock is who inspired her to move forward with her dream of owning and operating her own cafe.

“I was really motivated by Dave and he really pushed me to take the steps to get this [cafe] going,” Hallock stated.

According to Hallock, prior to opening Boba Sensei, she worked in the corporate world for about 30 years now, and Boba Sensei is going to be her way out of her current high-stress job.

“I just really wanted something that I could manage and oversee myself, once I officially leave the corporate world,” Hallock said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Boba Sensei had its initial soft opening back on Dec. 17, to give the owners and employees an opportunity to get all their systems in place and to begin understanding what their customers like and prefer. According to Hallock, Boba Sensei currently offers about 20 different flavored drinks with 20 different toppings to choose from – Boba Sensei has 4 main types of drinks that they offer, which consist of:

Fruit Tea

Slushy

Tiger Stripe Tea

Milk Tea

In addition to offering a wide Boba drink selection, Boba Sensei also offers specialty, hand-crafted food items such as:

Freshly made Ramen bowls

Rice poke bowls

To view their entire menu, you can click here!

The newly renovated 1,600-square-foot space is capable of seating about 20 guests at one time. According to Hallock, half of the space is utilized for storage and for the bathrooms, whereas the other half is the actual dining space.

Currently, the new Boba Sensei has created about 10 part-time jobs in the area, and Hallock plans on creating more positions once the Summer months approach. If you are interested in applying for a position, you can click here to submit a request on Boba Sensei’s website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Though Boba Sensei had its soft opening in December and is currently open and operational, Hallock says they will hold a proper grand opening ceremony sometime in April 2023.

Boba Sensei’s current hours of operation are:

Wednesdays – Sundays //11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It should be noted that once summer rolls around, Hallock plans on adding an additional day to their hours of operation.

The new Boba Sensei is located at 749 Middletown Road.