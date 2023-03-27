No matter how many tools you may have, keep the basic ones handy in a sturdy, high-quality leather tool belt.

ELLIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new discounted hardware tool retail store, named Harbor Freight will be opening a new Central Pennsylvania location in the upcoming future.

Currently, Harbor Freight is advertising on their website that they are looking to hire a retail sales manager and a retail stocking manager, for an Elizabethtown location.

The online application listing states that the new Harbor Freight store will be located on 1605-1641 South Market Street.

abc27 reached out to Harbor Freight for confirmation on the new Elizabethtown store location:

“At this point, I can confirm that we are interested and actively looking to open a new Harbor Freight Tools store in Elizabethtown, but there is nothing else definite I can share at this point,” Director of Corporate Communications and Content for Harbor Freight Craig Hoffman said.

Hoffman went on to say that more information regarding the new Harbor Freight location will be released in the coming weeks.

According to Harbor Freight’s website, they were first founded back in 1977, and today has over 1,400 stores across the United States, and 25,000 associates nationwide.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.