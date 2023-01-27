HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new H&R Block location is going to be opening up in downtown Harrisburg in the coming days.

The new H&R Block tax office is going to be located in a 1,180 square-foot space in the South of the Market (SoMa) neighborhood, at the corner of Market St. and South Third St., on 225 Market St., according to Harristown Enterprises.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The new H&R Block is going to be offering a multitude of services for its customers, such as:

Tax preperation

Tax audit assistance

Electronic tax filing

Refund transfers

Refund anticipation loans

Other similar financial services

“With the influx of new residential tenants in the SoMa neighborhood over the past five years,

having this reputable tax service location in the area will be invaluable,“ President of Harristown Enterprises and building manager Brad Jones said. “This addition helps to solidify the concept of a walkable community, where everything you need is within a few blocks’ walk.”

The new H&R Block is set to officially open on Feb. 1.

To date, Harristown Enterprises has invested over $20 million in the SoMa district over the past 20 years.