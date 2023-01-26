CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned pharmacy called the Camp Hill Pharmacy is now open for business.

The new Camp Hill Pharmacy officially opened back on Jan. 13 and is owned and operated by Sumita Markana, who has about eight years of retail experience under her belt. According to Markana, she has always wanted to own her own business and her main goal with opening this new pharmacy is to help out her local community and keep them healthy.

According to Camp Hill Pharmacy’s website, they offer a multitude of services for their customers, consisting of:

Immunizations

Pet Perscriptions

Over-the-counter medications

Free local deliveries (can be requested via email)

Automatic Refills

Medication Synchronization

Low-cost generic plans

Co-Pay assistance (through the Penn Foundation)

Outside view of Camp Hill Pharmacy

According to Markana, some of the perks of being an independent pharmacy, as opposed to a pharmacy owned by a corporation, is the fact that she is able to work with her customers by helping to find alternative payment options for prescriptions that insurances won’t always cover, and also being able to offer more competitive pricing for the other various medications.

The approximately 1,000 square foot pharmacy is located at 4401 Carlisle Pike, Suite H in Camp Hill – in the space that was formerly utilized as a custom blinds and curtain shop.

Currently, Markana is the only one running the independent pharmacy, but she said that she has plans of hiring employees in the coming months. According to Markana, she is hoping to hire a pharmaceutical technician and a delivery driver.

The new Camp Hill Pharmacy’s hours of operation are: