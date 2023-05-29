DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new overstock retail store that offers mystery boxes filled with big box store items will soon open at the Colonial Park Mall.

The new Mystery Box Depot is owned and operated by central Pennsylvania native Patty Smith, who previously owned a dog grooming business, but recently decided to debut her exciting new retail concept.

Upon its grand opening, the Mystery Box Depot will offer overstock items from various big box stores such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Amazon, Target, etc. According to Smith, overstock items are products that big box stores do not want to carry anymore – whether that be because they have too much of that item in stock or because that specific item is out of season.

According to Smith, the new Mystery Box Depot will take these overstock items and package them as a mystery box, so every customer’s purchase is a surprise. In addition to overstock items, the Mystery Box Depot will also offer mystery boxes of unclaimed mail packages that they obtained in the auction.

“All of our items are quality,” Smith reassured. “One thing about me is that my integrity is high. We want everyone to get value when they purchase a mystery box – I am not here to rip people off.”

The Mystery Box Depot will offer several different kinds of mystery boxes for its customers to choose from, consisting of:

Amazon boxes

Multi-mystery boxes (Mix of items from multiple big box stores)

Mystery mailboxes

Special giveaway boxes and more!

These mystery boxes will vary in price depending on the contents or the value of the items. According to Smith, her mystery boxes will range from $50 to $185. It should also be noted that Mystery Box Depot’s inventory is constantly changing, so you can always expect something new when you visit.

“Just to be clear, we do not know what exactly is in each of our mystery boxes, so it’s a surprise for us too,” Smith added.

As part of the Mystery Box Depot’s mission to give back to the community, they will be donating 25% of their profits to a local non-profit called Rock the Capital, which focuses on fighting government corruption.

The new Mystery Box Depot will be located at the Colonial Park Mall on 4600 Jonestown Road, where it will occupy the former 4,000-square-foot Bleacher Bums space.

Upon their grand opening, Mystery Box Depot’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s really exciting [to open soon],” Smith said. “We have been setting up the store for the past week and so many people have showed interest and are excited for us to open. The reception that we are getting tells me that we are on the right track!”

According to Smith, she hopes to open the Mystery Box Depot in early June of 2023.

abc27 new will keep you updated as more information becomes available.