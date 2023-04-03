LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The former location of Justine’s Place in Lebanon recently received a major renovation and will soon be opening as a new bar and grill restaurant.

7th Street Bar & Grill is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo, named Paul and Nidhi Soin, who are 20 year natives to the Lebanon area. According to Paul Soin, though this is the first time he and his wife have owned a restaurant and bar, the two have owned an array of other businesses in the area, such as:

Gas Stations

Laundromats

Convenience stores

Subway

It should be noted that the two do not own any of these establishments anymore – their sole focus is the new 7th Street Bar & Grill.

According to Paul Soin, he and his team began renovating the former Justine’s Place property back in April 2022. Now one year later, the team is nearing the end of its renovation project – now they just have to move all of their equipment into the new location and get their final inspection in mid-April.

“We completely gutted the entire building, so it was practically a ground-up build,” Paul Soin said. “The only thing left from the original structure is the frame.”

The one-story, approximately 3,500-square-foot establishment will offer its guests a variety of bar foods, in addition to some other restaurant-style dishes. One main goal for the Soin’s is to create a restaurant-style atmosphere and menu, while still maintaining a bar feel.

“We are not going to just be a bar, we are a restaurant and a bar,” Paul Soin added.

Some of the bar foods that were mentioned as being included on the menu are:

Hamburgers

Quesadillas

Wings

Currently, 7th Street Bar & Grill is hiring for multiple positions – if you are interested in applying, you are encouraged to grab an application on-site at the new location, on 1663 N. 7th Street.

The owners hope to create about 15 to 20 jobs.

As of now, upon their grand opening, the 7th Street Bar & Grill’s hours of operation are going to be:

Sundays – Wednesdays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursdays – Saturdays //11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“It feels good to open soon, but we are also nervous,” Paul Soin said. “We just want to serve our community, and be a ‘people-focused’ business.”

7th Street Bar & Grill hopes to have its grand opening in mid-May 2023.

abc27 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.