LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year.

According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.

You can view the Nothing Bundt Cakes website here.

The bakery was originally launched in Las Vegas back in 1997. Dena Tripp and Debbie Schwetz started the company in their home kitchens, and it quickly grew to a bakery that has over 430 locations in over 40 states and Canada.

The stores not only sell Bundt cakes but retail supplies as well. Shoppers can buy anything from party supplies to decor and gifts.