OSHA emphasizes safety training for seasonal employees this holiday

(WHTM) — These days, work safety means protecting workers against COVID without forgetting the old hazards that lead to third United States workplace deaths each day.

OSHA, the federal agency that oversees workplace safety, is educating companies about addressing new threats and old threats.

During the holiday season, there is a big focus on making sure seasonal workers get the same safety training as year-round ones and that workers actually be able to understand the training.

“It’s imperative that employers train every worker in a language that they can understand and that all workers have the right to raise any safety and health concerns to their supervisor without fear of retaliation,” Kevin Chambers, OSHA Southcentral Pa. office director, said.

In order to keep employers safe during the holidays, OSHA shares five pieces of advice:

Train workers on safe work practices

Maintain social distancing between workers and customers

Encourage workers to stay home if they are sick

Clean and disinfect work surfaces and equipment

Encourage workers to report any safety and health concerns

To learn more, visit OSHA’s website by clicking here.