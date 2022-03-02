(WHTM) — Shortages due to supply chain issues is a problem many businesses are facing these days and that is especially true for the bike industry in Pennsylvania.

One business in Scranton says they have not been able to stay on top of their inventory as some bikes and certain parts are on backorder through 2024. Why? A massive bike boom in spring 2020 when people were trying to keep themselves busy during the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand has not let up.

“Pretty difficult when a customer comes in, and they want to buy a product, and you have to tell them, ‘Oh, we can back order it for you, but it won’t be in for a year.’ Some people have a problem waiting,” said Kyle Brazen of Cedar Bike Shop.

Businesses are gearing up for an even busier spring and summer season. With gas prices continuing to rise, the industry expects demand for electric bikes to soar.