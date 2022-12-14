HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has announced a $26 million investment for Pennsylvania railway infrastructure.

The multi-million dollar investment was approved for completing 24 rail freight improvement projects across 25 different Pennsylvania counties.

According to the Governor’s Office, these improvement projects will help to enhance freight mobility, while also helping to create or sustain more than 340 jobs.

“These investments in Pennsylvania’s rail system create jobs, support efficient freight travel and help keep the business community connected to the global economy,” Governor Wolf said Wednesday.

All of the investments were voted upon and approved by the State Transportation Commission. According to the Governor’s Office, the $26 million investment was then provided through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).

Of the 24 projects across 25 different counties, three of which will be taking place right here in the Midstate, consisting of:

Franklin County:

Franklin Storage – $1.3 million to construct a 1,100-foot siding and unloading equipment to expand rail capacity.

Mifflin County:

Integrity Commercial Investments – $119,000 to rehabilitate and re-align tracks to improve truck access.

York County:

York Railway – $1.3 million to rehabilitate tracks in Lincoln Yard, including 250 feet of new connecting track.

According to the Governor’s Office, Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, spanning roughly 5,600 miles across the entire state. Pennsylvania has more operational railroads than any other state in the U.S.