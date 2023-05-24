DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania-based car dealership recently announced that it has opened its 41st location following a recent acquisition.

Ciocca Dealerships, whose headquarters is based out of Allentown, recently announced that it has opened its new location following its acquisition of Forrer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Duncannon.

The new dealership made the following Facebook announcement on May 17:

Ciocca Dealerships is thrilled to announce the acquisition of our 41st store! Forrer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is now Ciocca Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Duncannon! As always, we remain committed to providing exceptional customer service and top-notch vehicles to our valued customers. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store at our newest location. Visit us now and experience the Ciocca difference for yourself! Ciocca Chrysler Dodge Ram of Duncannon

The newly acquired dealership is located at 2209 State Road in Duncannon and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays // 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Ciocca Dealership’s website, they employ more than 2,000 people and do $2 billion in annual sales. The company has store locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.