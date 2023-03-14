HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular local pizza shop called Divino Pizzeria & Grille is relocating and reopening in Hanover in the coming weeks.

Divino Pizzeria & Grille, owned and operated by local business entrepreneur Jason Eckenrode, first opened in Hanover back in Dec. 2015, at 1 Center Square. Aside from Divino Pizzeria & Grille, Eckenrode is also the owner of the Red Lion-based Roma Pizza, which he bought back in Sep. 2021, and Vinny’s Italian Market & Catering, which opened back in Nov. 2021.

Recently, Eckenrode decided to relocate the pizzeria for a few reasons, but primarily it was a response to the difficult parking situation. According to Eckenrode, the new location for Divino Pizzeria & Grille will be on 612 Frederick Street – this new 6,000 square foot location has better parking for customers, has a full liquor license, and is able to seat up to 180 guests at once.

It should also be noted that this new location on 612 Frederick St. is the former location of Straub’s Landing, which was a restaurant and bar that was listed for sale back in Nov. 2022, according to Straub’s Facebook page.

According to Eckenrode, the former Divino Pizzeria & Grille at 1 Center Square will be taken over by a new tenant.

Currently, Divino Pizzeria & Grille offers a long list of Italian favorites on their menu, such as:

Pizza

Wings

Wraps

Pasta dinners

Hot & Cold subs

Stromboli and more!

Upon the reopening of the new Divino Pizzeria & Grille, Eckenrode hopes to add new family style meals, new appetizers, new entrees, and a full bar.

“We are excited to be reopening,” Eckenrode stated. “We finally have parking, a liquor license – I mean we are just really excited.”

According to Eckenrode, the new Divino Pizzeria & Grille is set to reopen its doors next Saturday, March 25 – the hours of operation will remain the same:

Mondays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

To date, Eckenrode has created 45 jobs at Divino Pizzeria & Grille, and 10 more positions at Vinny’s Italian Market & Catering.