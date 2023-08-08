CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In celebration of Primanti Brother’s 90th anniversary, they will be offering month-long deals at all restaurants, including at their new Chambersburg location.

According to Primanti Brothers, to celebrate their 90th anniversary they will be offering a variety of promotions, deals, and new menu items. Currently, Primanti Brothers has a promotion where guests can purchase their ‘Almost Famous’ sandwich for only 33 cents – with the purchase of one at regular price.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 33 cents deal will be happening on Tuesday, August 8 to commemorate their August 8, 1933 founding. According to Primanti Brothers, customers can also get this deal online by using promo code 1933.

“Primanti Bros. has a long tradition of providing great value and great food to our customers,” Adam Golomb, Chief Executive Officer said. “Not many things stand the test of time – but we’re honored that people today continue to love our piled-high, Almost Famous sandwich just as they did 90 years ago.”

Additionally, Primanti Brothers will be offering a four pack of sandwiches for $19.33 for online purchases all month long.

Here in the Midstate, a new Primanti Brothers restaurant recently opened its doors in Chambersburg back on July 19. The new restaurant is located at 983 Norland Avenue at the Chambersburg Crossing shopping mall – upon opening, it became the 40th Primanti Brothers restaurant to open its doors.

Other Primanti Brother locations in the Midstate include:

3745 Capital City Mall (Camp Hill)

131 West Chocolate Avenue (Hershey)

2151 South Queen Street (York)

1659 Lititz Pike (Lancaster)

100 West Eisenhower Drive Suite 300 (Hanover)

According to Primanti Brothers, you can get more information regarding the month long promotions, deals, and new menu items on their website.

“We’re always looking to build on tradition,” Golomb added. “But we’re focused on the next 90 years. And we plan to continue to grow, innovate and provide the same great experience that all of our fans love.”