Pringles releasing Thanksgiving-flavored chips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You don’t have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving. Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’s part of what Pringles is calling the Friendsgiving Turducken Kit, which will also include duck and chicken-flavored chips along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a ‘Turducken’ chip medley.

The company says “the Turducken Friendsgiving Feast will be gone faster than Grandma’s famous pumpkin pie.”

The chips go on sale this Thursday, Nov. 7. They can be purchased at the Kellogg’s store website.