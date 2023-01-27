Open sign in front of door café and restaurant, new authorization to receive clients

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks.

Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.

Red Rabbit has a lot of delicious old school food options on their menu, such as:

The Bunny Burger

Bunny Dusted Fries

Ham & Pork BBQ

Hand spun milkshakes

Ice cream sundaes and a lot more!

According to their website, Red Rabbit closed for their 2022 season back on Nov. 20, 2022, but is set to reopen for their 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 3.

Red Rabbit’s hours of operation are:

Friday – Sunday // 11a.m. to 9p.m.

Red Rabbit is coming up on their 60-year anniversary.