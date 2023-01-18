HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The former location of Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop, a staple in Hummelstown, has been sold after officially closing its doors back on Dec. 21, 2022.

Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop, owned by Dave and Jeanne Lutz, was opened back in 1973 and remained opened and operational for nearly five decades.

According to Campbell Commercial Real Estate, over the course of the 49 years, the owners of Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop more than doubled the square footage of their space on 17 W. Main St. in Hummelstown – starting with 6,000 square feet and eventually expanding to the now 15,000 square feet.

The growth of the property took place over the course of five major expansions – one of which included the purchase of the historic Nisley Building which was right next door, according to Campbell Commercial Real Estate.

The former location of Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop was purchased by another landmark business on Main Street in Hummelstown called Toys on the Square, owned by Grafton Stine. This brick-and-mortar toy shop has been opened for over 30 years, according to their website.

According to Stine, the current plan is to move his toy store, which is located on on 22 E Main St., into the former Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop – which would make Toys on the Square the largest toy store in at least a hundred-mile radius.

“It’s going to be awesome, we are going to have great parking for our clients and a lot of extra retail space,” Stine said.

Stine went on to say that he does not plan on selling his current store front, but instead will turn it into an “antique mall.” According to Stine, he plans to be all moved into the new Toys on the Square location by Easter of this year.

It should be noted that Stine does not plan on closing his toy store during the course of this transition.

Art Campbell and Jessica Gasper of Campbell Commercial Real Estate represented both the buyer and the sellers during the course of this transaction.