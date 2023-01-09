(WHTM) — Pasta maker Ronzoni announced they will discontinue a fan-favorite product in early 2023.

According to a statement shared on Instagram, Ronzoni says they will discontinue producing “Ronzoni Pastina,” the company’s small star-shaped pasta.

The company says despite extensive efforts, the Pastina product will be discontinued in January 2023 after their long-term supplier “informed us that they would no longer be making” the product.

According to Ronzoni’s website, Pastina is the smallest shape they make in a five-pointed star.

“We searched extensively for an alternative solution but were unable to identify a viable option to make Pastina in the same beloved small shape, size and standards you have come to expect from Ronzoni,” read the post. “As a result, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue this product,” said the company’s statement.

Pastina is Italian for “tiny dough,” according to Ronzoni, and works in light soups and as a toddler’s first food.

“We haven’t given up, but as of today, we can no longer offer Ronzoni Pastina to our customers. Thank you for your understanding and trust in Ronzoni pasta.”

Customers on social media replied with great disappointment, with one user saying they would save their last box in a glass case and frame it in their living room.

“There’s still time to delete this and change ur minds Ronzoni,” said one Instagram user. Another said his Italian mother “is rolling in her grave” over the decision.

Others questioned why Ronzoni didn’t produce its own pasta products or simply buy a machine that could produce the tiny star-shaped pasta that is sold in 12-ounce boxes.