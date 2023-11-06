(WHTM) – An NFL touchdown celebration could mean a free chicken sandwich for those who visit Shake Shack.

The burger chain says if an NFL player celebrates a touchdown with the chicken dance in the end zone on Nov. 12, they’ll be giving away free chicken shack sandwiches.

“Our Chicken Shack is a sleeper in the chicken sandwich game and surpasses all the others, but you can be the judge of that,” said Shake Shack.

If you see a chicken dance on Sunday, Shake Shack says you can go to a participating Shake Shack location or place an order on their app from Nov. 12-19 using the code “CHICKENDANCE” at check out.

To redeem the offer, customers must have an order minimum of $10. Participating locations exclude airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas, and museums.