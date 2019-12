ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) – Sheetz has introduced the plant-based Beyond Burger at all of its 597 convenience stores, the company announced Monday.

Sheetz says it is the first convenience chain in the continental U.S. to serve a Beyond Burger option.

Retail price starts at $6.99 and will vary by customization and toppings.

The burger can be customized with seven different bread choices, seven cheese choices, 20 different toppings, and 13 different spreads.