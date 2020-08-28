Small businesses, nonprofits in Dauphin, York counties can now apply for COVID recovery grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Small businesses and nonprofits in Dauphin and York counties can start applying for COVID recovery grants today.

Both counties’ programs are funded by CARES Act money. This is to help with unexpected losses and coronavirus-related expenses.

Portions of the $25 million Dauphin County received from the state and the $40 million York County received will go to the eligible smalls businesses and nonprofits.

Businesses in both counties can apply for up to $35,000.

In Dauphin County, Community and Economic Development is running the program.

Businesses with less than 100 employees, or tourism companies with less than 500 employees, are eligible.

Those that already received help from the Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan can apply, but what they’ve already been awarded will be considered.

Applications must be filled out by September 14.

In York County, the Economic Alliance and Community First Fund is working with county officials on the Strong Restart program.

Restaurants with fewer than 75 employees are among the businesses eligible.

All applications will be reviewed. It’s not a first come, first serve basis program.

People can apply online until September 11.

