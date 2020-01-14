Snoop Dogg and Dunkin’ partnered to make a Beyond sausage sandwich

Snoop Dogg and Dunkin’ have a new sandwich for you to try for a limited time.

For one week Dunkin’ is selling the Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich. It’s a beyond sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a glazed donut.

Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

According to Snoop, “When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create. Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”

Snoop started partnering with Dunkin’ last year to promote its plant-based protein items.

The company’s CEO says beyond meat has been a hit for Dunkin’ since it launched in November.

The Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich can be purchased at participating Dunkin’ shops nationwide from January 13 through January 19.