Some Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free food for coins

A nationwide coin shortage has inspired a great deal for chicken sandwich lovers – some Chick-fil-A locations are offering free food to customers who exchange coins for bills.

A Chick-fil-A in Huntsville, Alabama, offered a free chicken sandwich for each $10 in coins, with a maximum of ten free sandwiches.

“We would like to thank the community for the help with the coin exchange,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook last Tuesday. “We can’t say this enough but we have the absolute best customers! Because of all of you we were able to get enough coins to last us a couple of weeks.”

The restaurant said they “may be doing another one here in the next couple of days.”

A Virginia Chick-fil-A is advertising a similar promotion for the 29th of July – for $10 in coins exchanged at the restaurant for a $10 bill, customers can choose a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, nuggets or grilled chicken sandwich. There is a maximum of 10 free items for the deal.

“Due to the decrease in coin circulation nationwide, some restaurants may choose to offer incentives like this one to ensure they maintain enough coins to provide guests proper change, should they choose to pay with cash,” the company said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A was unable to provide a list of restaurants offering the promotion since the locations are individually owned and operated.

The COVID-19 pandemic has lowered sales and forced stores to close, interrupting the flow of coins to businesses across the country. Major retailers such as Walmart and Kroger are asking customers to pay with cards amid the shortage.

A false rumor on social media claimed that the coin shortage was a hoax and that the government is trying to usher the country into a “cashless” society.