Starbucks offers free espresso drinks at pop-up locations through the end of the year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starbucks is giving away free espresso drinks through the end of the year.

On Thursday, the coffee giant announced it will host more than 1,000 “Pop-Up Parties” at 200 select U.S. stores each day Friday, Dec. 27 through Dec. 31.

Starbucks will serve up free tall handcrafted espresso drinks at the parties that will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Locations will change and be revealed daily at StarbucksPopUp.com.

Beverage options include a choice of a hot or iced beverage, including holiday drinks like Peppermint Mochas, Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, lattes, macchiatos and more. There’s a limit of one per customer.

Before the five days of parties begin, Starbucks will have its last Happy Hour promotion of 2019 with buy-one-get-one-free drinks Thursday.