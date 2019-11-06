Starbucks rolls out new holiday cups

Over the years, the Starbucks holiday cup has become a sign of the season.

Starbucks will release its 2019 holiday cups this week. There are four new designs this year: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes, and Candy Cane Stripe.

The cups should be in stores Thursday.

The coffee chain is selling five specialty holiday drinks this year, including peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel Brulee latte.

The company said customers who order a holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup.

Customers who bring back their 2019 reusable cups after 2 p.m. from Nov. 7 through Jan. 7 will get 50 cents off a handcrafted grande (16-ounce) holiday beverage.

Starbucks teamed up with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines to give priority boarding to passengers holding the chain’s holiday cups. The “Espresso Lane” begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.