TGI Fridays celebrating Pride Month with new treat

(WHTM) — TGI Fridays is offering a new desert option from Carlo’s Bakery to celebrate Pride Month.

The new Rainbow Cake features layers of sweet cream frosting and a rainbow-colored vanilla cake. The treat is covered in icing and sprinkled. The restaurant says it is sharable.

In support of the LGBTQ+ community, TGI Fridays will donate a portion of every slice to GLSEN, an LGBTQ+ youth advocacy organization. Their mission is to create more safe and inclusive learning environments for LGBTQ+ youth and students of marginalized identities.

“For more than 50 years, TGI Fridays has celebrated people of all stripes, whether Team Members or Guests, we are committed to creating an environment where people can feel free to come together, socialize, and be themselves. We are thrilled to partner with GLSEN to make sure we are also doing our part in creating good times and more smiles for LGBTQ+ youth,” Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays said. “Through this partnership, we are honored to drive further visibility to GLSEN’s vital work and commitment to creating the safe and inclusive learning environments LGBTQ+ students deserve.”

“We are extremely grateful to TGI Fridays for this unique partnership – a partnership that extends beyond their generous financial support and helps fund and brings to broader, diverse audiences our mission and work ensuring LGBTQ+ youth are treated with respect in safe and affirming school environments,” Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Executive Director at GLSEN said. “This support helps amplify the important message of promoting acceptance and inspiring change and will help drive change in school communities from coast to coast.”

Rainbow Cake will be available while supplies last at select locations, including Mechanicsburg. For more information, click here.