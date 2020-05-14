The Latest: Talks progress in Yemen as COVID-19 spreads

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands at a building window in Tokyo Thursday, May 14, 2020. Japan is still under a coronavirus state of emergency which was extended until the end of May though there have been no hard lockdowns. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Cease-fire talks progress in war-torn Yemen as virus spreads

— More than half of Italy’s 20 regions register fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19

— All in Los Angeles must wear mask when outside home

— Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro warns of looming “chaos”

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations special envoy for Yemen is reporting “significant progress” in negotiations toward a nationwide cease-fire in the war-torn country but frustration that differences on humanitarian and economic measures remain unresolved as COVID-19 is spreading at an unknown rate.

Martin Griffiths urged Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi Shiite rebels who control most of the country’s north to quickly resolve their differences, saying the humanitarian and economic measures are also needed to help the country counter the new coronavirus.

He told a video briefing of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the measures include the creation of a joint operations body by the warring parties to counter the virus, and to enable medical supplies and personnel to reach vulnerable people, calling it “a very, very urgent priority indeed.”

Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 72 as of Thursday morning, including 13 deaths, from just one confirmed case a month ago. He said 62 cases were reported in the last 10 days and humanitarian agencies believe the disease is being transmitted across the country.

Rajasingham called it “shocking” that in the midst of a pandemic all but 10 of 41 major U.N. programs in Yemen will start closing down in the next few weeks if more funding isn’t secured.

ROME — More than half of Italy’s 20 regions registered fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Health Ministry figures.

In the entire country, 992 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period since Wednesday evening, raising Italy’s overall number of known coronavirus infections to 223,096.

For several days now, only two northern regions have registered daily increases topping 100. Lombardy remains Italy’s heaviest stricken region, adding 522 cases on Thursday, while neighboring Piedmont registered 151.

Italy’s known death toll in the pandemic stood at 31,368, with the addition of 262 deaths in the daily tally. Since many people died at home or in care facilities without being tested for COVID-19, authorities say the death toll in the nation where Europe’s outbreak began is doubtlessly considerably higher.

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s zoo plans to reopen this weekend as more Georgia businesses attempt to get back to normal amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Outdoor areas of the zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday, with employees wearing masks and the number of visitors limited, zoo officials said.

“We are pleased to welcome our members and guests back to the outdoor experiences and connections to wildlife that can only be found at Zoo Atlanta,” Raymond King, the zoo’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“As important as this is to us, it was essential that we not reopen the zoo until we could do so confidently, with the safety of our visitors, team members and the animals in our care as the number one priority,” he added. “Many weeks of planning have gone into our reopening, and everything we have done or will do is being done with this in mind.”

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro warned of looming “chaos” as he once again lambasted governors and mayors who introduced lockdowns in cities to limit spread of the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro told journalists in Brasilia the lockdowns and closing everything “is the path to failure. It will break Brazil.”

Meanwhile, local news website G1 reported Thursday that 900 people in Rio de Janeiro were waiting for an intensive care bed in one of the state’s overwhelmed units. And Alagoas joined the growing list of states whose intensive-care units are full in several hospitals.

In Rio and neighboring Minas Gerais state, Federal Police served dozens of arrest warrants targeting businessmen who paid bribes to win public tenders over the past decade, and recently used their connections to secure contracts for work linked to the pandemic. They took advantage of the state of calamity that allowed state governments to award contracts worth millions without bids, a Federal Police statement said.

LOS ANGELES — Everyone in Los Angeles must wear a mask when outside their homes.

The new order is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus as easing of other restrictions allows more people to return to work and recreation. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the requirement Wednesday evening, saying “every reasonable precaution” must be taken as steps are slowly being taken to reopen the economy.

Easing of the “safer at home” orders issued by the city and Los Angeles County began last week with the reopening of some retail using curbside pickup, hiking trails and golf courses. Beaches reopened Wednesday, and there is now further opening of retail, manufacturing and logistics.

BERLIN — Researchers in Germany plan to test an entire village that was put into two-week coronavirus quarantine in March to see if there were more cases than officially recorded.

Scientists at the University of Jena said Thursday they have begun testing residents of Neustadt am Rennsteig, with a population of almost 1,000, because of the village’s “unique situation.”

Neustadt is one of a few places in Germany that were fully isolated because of a large number of cases. From March 22 on, residents weren’t permitted to leave the village for two weeks, with few exceptions.

Forty-nine COVID-19 cases and two deaths were recorded. Using blood tests and questionnaires, researchers hope to learn whether more people were actually infected, possibly without displaying symptoms.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two days after Gov. Tom Wolf lambasted them as “cowardly” and vowed to withhold funding, several Pennsylvania counties signaled Wednesday they are moving ahead with plans to defy him by lifting some pandemic restrictions. Others backed down under the governor’s threat.

Commissioners in many GOP-controlled counties where the Democratic governor has yet to ease any restrictions say they can manage the public health impacts of COVID-19 and reopen safely. They say the shutdown threatens to destroy local economies.

Beaver County, home to a severe nursing home outbreak, said it plans to operate as if Wolf had already eased restrictions there, meaning residents can freely leave their homes and retailers, offices and other kinds of businesses can reopen.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials says Kurdish rebels have opened fire and killed two municipal workers distributing aid in an area under quarantine because of the pandemic. One other person was injured.

The attack occurred Thursday on a road near the district of Ozalp, in Van province, which borders Iran, the local governor’s office said in a statement. The group was attacked with long-barreled weapons from a vehicle. The municipal employees were riding inside another vehicle after handing out aid packages.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The Van governor’s office said it has begun looking for the assailants.

Presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said the attack was the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged a more than three-decade old insurgency in southeast Turkey. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands lives since it started in 1984.

MOSCOW — Russia’s capital on Friday is to begin free coronavirus testing for all residents.

Under the program announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, tests for coronavirus antibodies, a marker of infection, will be conducted at 30 clinics throughout the city. Sobyanin said that 70,000 city residents will receive invitations for testing “every few days” and the city will have the capacity to do 200,000 tests a day by the end of the month.

Moscow, with a population of about 12 million, accounts for half the country’s more than 221,000 reported infections.

LONDON — Britain estimates that 148,000 people in the country had the coronavirus last week — just over a quarter of 1% of the population. Among front-line health and social care workers, the figure was much higher, at 1.33%.

This is the first result by the national statistics office to calculate how many people in Britain have COVID-19 without being diagnosed. It is based on swab tests from more than 10,000 people participating in a nationwide survey to track the infection and transmission of the virus in the community.

The figure of 148,000 infected people between April 27 and May 10 excludes cases in hospitals and nursing homes.

There are currently about 11,000 people hospitalized with the virus in Britain. More than 33,000 people have died with COVID-19 in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s government has approved a tracking app designed to alert authorities if people break self-quarantine rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Marek Krajci says Slovaks returning home from abroad will not have to go to government quarantine facilities any longer but will be allowed to self-quarantine at home if they download the app.

To break self-quarantine rules will be punishable by up to 1,650 euros ($1,794). If approved by Parliament, the self-quarantine at home with the app might be possible as soon as next week.

The current practice that enforces a quarantine on the Slovaks arriving from other countries outside their homes until they are tested might take days. It has been criticized by the public and the country’s ombudsman.

Slovakia has under 1,500 tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government figures released Thursday. Twenty-seven have died.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa’s main opposition party says it is taking the government to court over parts of the strict national lockdown.

The Democratic Alliance will challenge the “rationality” of a night curfew, restrictions on e-commerce and a three-hour window to exercise. South Africans have been under lockdown since March 27.

It has eased slightly, but many still can’t leave home except for essential business like getting food and medicine. Sales of cigarettes and alcohol are still banned. The DA says the lockdown is “tearing our society and economy to pieces.”

South Africa has the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 12,000. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said infections would have “soared uncontrollably” in the country of 57 million without the strict lockdown and “many thousands” would have died.

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — India will distribute free grains to 80 million migrant workers for the next two months amid mounting pressure from critics who say the government is doing little for the country’s poor.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday as part of the federal government’s economic rescue package of $260 billion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.

Sitharaman also said the government will introduce an affordable housing plan for the urban poor and migrant workers.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed India’s deep economic divide and created a hunger crisis for tens of thousands. Millions of migrant workers have fled big Indian cities to their village homes as they could find no work.

India’s lockdown began in late March and is set to at least partially end May 18.

