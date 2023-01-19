LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Vietnamese restaurant called Noodle King is set to open up its newest location this weekend in East Lampeter Township.

Noodle King is owned and operated by Vietnam born, Minh Than, who first opened a Noodle King location on 216 N. Duke St. back in 2012. According to Than, he was born in Vietnam but moved here to America when he was just eight-years-old.

Since the initial opening back in 2012, Than has opened multiple other locations in and around Pa., with locations at:

216 N. Duke St.

100 S. Queen St. at the Southern Market in Lancaster

Than, also use to own a location in West Chester that was recently sold back in 2022 – this former Vietnamese restaurant was called ‘Pho Life’.

King Noodle has one main focus in mind, quality over quantity – specializing in authentic, Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soups and Noodle Salad Bowls.

“Our noodle soup is a northern Vietnamese Pho Noodle soup,” Than explained. “The ingredients and recipe comes from my wife’s family who are from northern Vietnam.”

The brand new Noodle King is going to be located on 2350 Lincoln Highway in suite 840 and will have its grand opening this coming Sunday on Jan. 22. This Noodle King will be opened 7-days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

It should be noted that these days and times are subject to change in the future, according to Than.

Currently, Noodle King is hiring for all positions at all three of their locations, including the newest one in Lancaster – interested applicants are encouraged to reach out to Noodle Kings Facebook page, or they can go pick up an application at their stand in the Southern Market in Lancaster.