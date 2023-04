(WHTM) — Three major retailers are accepting coupons from Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy and stopped accepting coupons this week.

Boscov’s will offer $10 off for purchases over $50 through next month.

Big Lots will take 20 percent off through May 7th, and The Container Store, which has a location at the King of Prussia Mall, will take 20 percent off through May.