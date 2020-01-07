Trebek interview points to viewer interest in ‘Jeopardy!”

1  of  175
Closings & Delays
AARP Tax Aide - Epiphany Lutheran Adams Co Christian Academy Annville-Cleona Schools Ava's Garden Day Care Barber Styling Institute Bermudian Springs Schools Bible Baptist Christian Academy Big Spring Schools Bishop McDevitt Blue Mountain Schools Blue Mt. Christian School Bright Beginnings Annville Bright Eyes E.L.C. Bright Minds Early Learning Center Brookside Montessori Camp Hill Schools Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School Capital Academy Carlisle Schools Catholic Charities ESL Central Dauphin Schools Central York Schools Chambersburg Schools Charlton Preschool Cherub Montessori Center Child Care Consultants, ELRC Reg 9 & 10 Christian Life Assembly Cocalico Schools Columbia Borough Schools Conestoga Valley Schools Conewago Valley Schools Cornwall-Lebanon Schools Covenant Christian Academy Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Cumberland Perry AVTS Cumberland Valley Schools Dallastown Area Schools De'Rielle Cosmetology Acd Delone Catholic High School Derry Township Schools Dover Area Schools Early Childhood Center East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lancaster Co. Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Pub. Library Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Fairfield Area Schools Fannett-Metal Schools Feel the Beat Dance Fishing Creek Salem U.M.C. Franklin Learning Center Friendship Senior Center Gettysburg Area Schools Good Shepherd Catholic School Good Shepherd Preschool Grace Baptist School Grace Christian Preschool Grantville Nursery School Greencastle-Antrim School District Greenwood Schools Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Adventist School Harrisburg Christian School Harrisburg City Schools Harrisburg Gymnastics Hbg Abraxas Student Acad Hbg Catholic Elementary Heaven Sent Academy Heavenly Hands Day Care Hempfield Schools Heritage Christian Academy Hershey Christian acasemy Hill Top Academy Hillside 7th Day Adventist School Holy Name of Jesus School Infinity Charter School Janus School Juniata County Schools Juniata Mennonite School Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Lanc. Mennonite-All Campuses Lancaster Country Day School Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Lanc. Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Leb. Lebanon Catholic School Lebanon Christian Academy Lebanon City Schools Lebanon Co. Career and Tech Lincoln Charter School Line Mountain Schools Littlestown Area Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Lower Paxton Senior Van Manheim Central Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Mechanicsburg Learning Ctr Middletown Area Schools Mifflin Co. Early Head Start Mifflin Co. Head Start Millersburg Area Schools Mt. Calvary Christian School Nativity School New Covenant Christian School Newport Schools Noah's Little Ark Preschool Northeastern York Schools Northern Dauphin Christian School Northern Lebanon Schools Northern York County Schools Northwood Nursery School Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pequea Valley Schools Premier Arts & Science School PSU Dickinson Schl of Law Ray's Temple C.O.G.I.C. Red Lion Area Schools River Rock Newville Rockville Meals on Wheels Saint Clair Area Schools School District Of Lancaster Schuylkill Co Special Ed Schuylkill I.U. 29 Selinsgrove Schools Senior LIFE Harrisburg Seven Sorrows School Shalom Christian Academy Shippensburg Schools Shrewsbury Christian Academy Silver Academy Silver Spring Pres. Prscl Snyder/Union Head Start Solanco Schools South Middleton Schools South Western Schools Southern York County Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. Joan of Arc School St. Joseph's School-Mechanicsburg St. Margaret Mary School St. Patrick's School-Carlisle St. Rose of Lima School St. Stephen's Episcopal School St. Theresa's School Steelton-Highspire Schools Susquehanna Twp Schools Susquehanna Waldorf School Susquenita Schools The Perry Historians Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC Tri-Valley Schools Trinity High School Trinity Preschl/Playgrp Camp Hill Tulpehocken Area Schools Tuscarora Schools Upper Adams Schools Upper Dauphin Schools Vista School Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West Shore School District West York Area Schools Wonder Club E.L.C. Y.B.E.C. Annville Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses York City Schools York Country Day School York County School of Technology York Habitat for Humanity

Trebek interview points to viewer interest in ‘Jeopardy!”

Business

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady charges onto the field for an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa

NEW YORK (AP) — If you judge by viewer interest in ABC’s interview with Alex Trebek, the upcoming “World Series” of “Jeopardy!” is shaping up as a winner for the network.

Michael Strahan’s interview with the cancer-stricken host of the popular game show was seen by 7.8 million viewers last week, the Nielsen company said. That made it among the 10 most popular prime-time shows last week, a strong showing amid NFL playoffs and college football bowl games.

On Tuesday, “Jeopardy” will kick off a prime-time tournament among three of the best and most popular players in the show’s history: James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. The first contestant to win three games gets a $1 million prize. The tournament on ABC could be as short as three nights or it could stretch to seven.

The NFL playoffs got off to a strong start, with 31 million people watching Saturday’s prime-time exit of the New England Patriots at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Viewership put the game in the top spot in the Nielsen ratings.

Opening the traditional awards season, the “Golden Globes” show was seen by 18.3 million people Sunday on NBC. That’s down slightly from the 18.5 million who saw last year’s show.

CBS led the broadcast networks, averaging 7.8 million viewers in prime time. NBC had 6.6 million viewers, ABC had 4.1 million, Fox had 2.2 million, ION Television and Univision tied with 1.3 million; Telemundo had 740,000 and the CW had 580,000.

With the college football bowl season underway, ESPN led the cable networks with a prime-time average of 4.63 million viewers, Fox News Channel had 2.12 million, Hallmark had 1.34 million, A&E had 1.23 million and HGTV had 1.17 million.

On a slow week for news, ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the network evening newscasts with an average of 6.9 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.2 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.3 million.

For the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5, networks and viewerships were:

1. NFL Playoffs: Tennessee at New England, CBS, 31.42 million.

2. NFL Playoffs (partial): Seattle at Philadelphia, 24.66 million.

3. “Golden Globe Awards,” NBC, 18.32 million.

4. “Rose Bowl Post-Game Show,” ESPN, 13.16 million.

5. “Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Part 2,” ABC, 10.83 million.

6. College Football Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, ESPN, 10.05 million.

7. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 8.06 million.

8. “Magnum P.I., CBS, 7.83 million.

9. “What is Jeopardy!?” ABC, 7.81 million.

10. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.68 million.

11. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.67 million.

12. “Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Part 1, ABC, 7.33 million.

13. College Football Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, ESPN, 6.09 million.

14. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.72 million.

15. College Football Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, ESPN, 5.67 million.

16. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 5.38 million.

17. “New Year’s Eve Prime-Time,” NBC, 5.32 million.

18. “Last Man Standing,” Fox, 5.21 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.09 million.

20. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.08 million.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss