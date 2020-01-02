U-Haul announces nicotine-free hiring policy in 21 states

The U-Haul logo is shown on the side of a trailer on a dealer lot, June 14, 2006, in a Des Moines, Iowa file photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WHTM) – U-Haul will begin declining jobs to applicants who are nicotine users in 21 states, including Pennsylvania.

The nicotine-free hiring policy will go into effect on Feb. 1.

Job applicants will be questioned about nicotine use. In states where testing is allowed, applicants must consent to submit to nicotine screening in the future to be considered, the company said.

Employees hired before Feb. 1 will not be impacted by the policy.

The company said the policy “furthers the progression of U-Haul to establish one of the healthiest corporate cultures in the U.S. and Canada.”

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our team members,” U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez said in a news release. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey.”

U-Haul employs more than 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.