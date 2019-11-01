UAW leaders send Ford contract to ratification vote

FILE – In this Monday, July 15, 2019, file photo, United Auto Workers Local 600 President Bernie Ricke, left, talks with Ford Motor Co., President Automotive Joseph R. Hinrichs after opening contract talks in Dearborn, Mich. The United Auto Workers union said late Wednesday, Oct. 30 that it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A United Auto Workers leadership group has voted to send a proposed contract with Ford to members for a ratification vote.

The union says the contract includes the promise of investing more than $6 billion in new products, which will create or save more than 8,500 workers.

The Romeo engine plant in Michigan will close, but the agreement indicates that all jobs there will be shifted to a nearby transmission shop.

The National UAW-Ford Council agreed Friday to send the matter to workers for a vote. Voting will start Monday and run until Nov. 15, the union said. The council includes leaders of UAW-Ford locals around the country.

UAW Vice President Rory Gamble says the agreement includes significant job-security gains and holds the line on health care costs.