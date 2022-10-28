LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, family owned, high-end car wash called Auto Suds West officially opened its doors in Lebanon County on Oct. 26, 2022.

The car wash is owned by the Jernigan family: John Sr. and his wife Carrol are the owners, and their son John Jr. is the manager of the car wash.

“We are not a franchise carwash, we are locally owned, we are veterans, and we are all about service,” said owner John Sr.

John Sr. served in the Army and his wife Carrol served in the National Guard – their son John Jr. initially served in the National Guard like his mom, but according to John Sr., his son later served in the Army, later serving a tour in Iraq.

The family opened their first carwash, called J-Town Auto Suds, on 509 Jonestown Road about 4 years ago. After a lot of success with the first location, they decided to start looking for a second location, according to John Sr.

According to John Sr., the new carwash has been a little over two years in the making – from purchasing the privately owned property to getting all the proper permits, and the official construction of the site itself.

The new, 112-foot express tunnel carwash in Lebanon County offers multiple washing options for its customers, including:

4 monthly package options ranging from $11 – $19.50 per month

4 single wash options ranging from $10 – $22 per single wash

Auto Suds West is open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. – 8p.m.