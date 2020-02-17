Wawa convenience stores to offer dinner options

Wawa convenience stores are experimenting with expanded dinner options.

Gas stations have typically struggled to sell food items for dinner, but evenings are when most drivers fill up their tanks, so, Wawa sees dinnertime as a growth opportunity.

A half dozen of its stores will try out hamburgers, breaded chicken sandwiches and waffle fries in addition to the hoagies they already offer.

Wawa says, “We use only the freshest ingredients to offer you quality and satisfaction you can count on every time you enjoy our foods.”

Kwik Trip and Sheetz have been experimenting with dinner also.

Visit wawa.com to check out their menu.