(WHTM) – During the month of September, teachers can get a free coffee when they visit Wawa.

The company says as part of its “Cheers to Classrooms” campaign, all teachers and school administrators can receive any size coffee for free from September 1 through September 30.

The offer is valid for any faculty members with an ID who work at schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Dave Simonetti, Senior Director of Store Operations, Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!”

Wawa says they have also designated a $50,000 matching fund through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support. Teachers can submit a project at www.donorschoose.org and those schools that meet Wawa’s funding criteria could receive matching funds.

Last summer Wawa announced plans to expand into Central Pennsylvania, including “further west along the Susquehanna River.” Recently the company proposed plans for a new Lebanon County location and other locations have been proposed in Franklin and York counties.

There’s a potential for up to 40 new Wawa locations in the Midstate with stores opening as soon as 2024.

“With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we’re thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages, and support to the community,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa in June 2022. “In addition, Wawa’s continued expansion will mean even more convenience and new jobs in the Central Pennsylvania community.”