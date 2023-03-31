Open sign in front of door café and restaurant, new authorization to receive clients

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The month of March was jammed packed with a lot of newly opened and closed businesses across the mid state.

Here is a recap of all the action in case you missed it!

Openings:

Mr. Sticky’s (3/2)

A new Mr. Sticky’s officially opened back on March 3 at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. Mr. Sticky’s began as a family owned business, but now offers franchising opprintunities to interested parties.

Idea Coffee (3/2)

An independently owned coffee shop named Idea Coffee officially opened its third location in the mid state back on Feb. 1. The new ‘Florin Hill’ located can be found at 100 Merchant Avenue, Mount Joy.

Hershey Tanger Outlets (3/2)

After a long wait, the Hershey Tanger Outlets unveiled a new Nike retail store. The new Nike officially opened its doors on March 2. The new store can be found in Suite 137, next to the Calvin Klein retail store.

Two Poodles Bakery (3/6)

An independently owned bakery named Two Poodles Bakery officially opened its doors back on March 3. The bakery offers a variety of bagels, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches. Two Poodles Bakery is located at 228 N. Prince Street.

Underdogs Clothing Outlet (3/6)

A family owned, name brand, discounted clothing store opened its doors in Elizabethtown at 18 E. High Street. The business opened on March 4, and has a selection of men and women’s clothing, shoes, and a small toy selection as well.

Luna Italian Cuisine (3/8)

A new, authentic Italian restaurant opened its doors in Mechanicsburg at 100 Legacy Park Drive, Suite 102. The new restaurant opened on March 6 and offers an extensive menu of Italian cuisines.

Ocean State Job Lot (3/8)

Ocean State Job Lot opened another location in the mid-state back on Saturday, March 11. The new discount retailer offers: household supplies, clothes, health and beauty supplies, seasonal items, kitchen supplies and a lot more. The new store is located at 1605 South Market Street in E-town.

Burlington (3/10)

A new Burlington retail store opened its doors back on March 10 at 2845 Concord Road in York County. The new store expected to create about 65 new jobs upon opening.

Nocturnal nightclub (3/10)

A new night club called Nocturnal officially opened in Harrisburg back on Saturday, March 11. The new night club is located at the former Susquehanna Ale House at 236 N. 2nd Street.

Dawg Gone Bees (3/13)

A family-owned retail store that specializes in selling a variety of Honey Bee products officially reopened at a new location in Gettysburg on Friday, March 17. The new store location is at 430 Baltimore Street.

Divino Pizzeria & Grille (3/14)

A popular pizza restaurant in York, reopened at a new location on 612 Frederick Street. The reopening of Divino Pizzeria & Grille occurred back on March 25. The restaurant originally opened for business back in Dec. 2015.

Squid Wax (3/14)

A former record store owner reopened his record store, Squid Wax, after 24 years of being closed. The new Squid Wax is located on 43 Rear Frederick Street, and the business opened its doors on Feb. 11.

King of Prussia Mall (3/15)

The King of Prussia Mall recently announced the addition of 7 new stores – 5 of which are stores that are coming to Pennsylvania for the first time ever. King of Prussia Mall is located on 160 N. Gulph Road.

Nour (3/15)

A new, inclusive coffee shop named Nour, that focuses on giving people of all abilities the opportunity to work. The new Nour coffee shop had its grand opening on National Down Syndrome Day on March 21 and is located in Cumberland County at 101 North St. John Road.

Wich Way Sandwiches (3/15)

A popular food truck in Lebanon County opened their very first brick and mortar location at 443 Mountville Drive. Which Way Sandwiches had their grand opening back on March 10. They are most known for their fresh pressed paninis.

Chef De Crepe (3/20)

A local, family-owned French style creperie officially relocated and reopened in Cumberland County back on March 8. The new store front location is at 2017 Market Street in Camp Hill. The family’s first restaurant location opened back in Dec. 2020.

Lancaster Pie & Coffee (3/20)

An independently owned pie and coffee shop recently opened its doors on March 14, AKA National Pi Day. The new Lancaster Pie and Coffee is located at 136 N. Prince Street. Lancaster Pie & Coffee has multiple different pie options, which include sweet and savory pies.

Sushi Heaven (3/21)

A new sushi restaurant named Sushi Heaven opened its doors on March 20 and they are located at 35 S. Willowdale Drive. This new Sushi Heaven is now the second location for the Japanese style restaurant – the first Sushi Heaven opened in Mechanicsburg back in Sep. 2021.

Chop Shish (3/22)

A new Mediterranean and Turkish style restaurant named Chop Shish officially held its soft opening back on March 22. The new Cumberland-based restaurant is located at 2201 Market Street.

Lititz Family Cupboard (3/24)

The popular restaurant and buffet called the Lititz Family Cupboard announced on March 23 that they would no longer be closing their doors in April. The restaurant had initially announced that they would be closing back on Feb. 17.

Gather 256 (3/27)

Gather 256 is an independently owned and operated boutique cafe. On top of offering high quality food options, they also highlight and sell art from local artists. Gather 256 first opened on Feb. 21 and is located at 256 West Philadelphia Street in downtown York.

Italian Oven on Wheels (3/28)

The long-time owners of the popular Pucillo’s Pizza & Pasta, which closed in Nov. 2022, recently opened a new food truck called Italian Oven on Wheels. The newly built food truck will be making its first rounds on March 31.

Ephrata Pharmacy (3/29)

A new independently owned pharmacy recently opened its doors at the former location of the long-time Royer Pharmacy. The new Ephrata Pharmacy had its grand opening back on March 2 and is located on 4 E. Main Street.

Amazon Delivery Station (3/30)

A new 400,000-square-foot Amazon Delivery Station is now operational in Mount Joy. The facility came online in February and is set to create 150 direct and indirect jobs.

Closings:

Lancaster VR Lounge (3/10)

A virtual reality arcade in Lancaster County recently decided to close its doors. The owner cited multiple reasons for the closure, such as: economic hardships, difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, and staffing issues. Lancaster VR Lounge’s last day in operation was March 12.

Gus Deraco’s Italian Sandwiches (3/10)

A long time Italian sandwich shop in Lebanon recently announced that it would be closing its doors after the owner announced her retirement. The owner, Sandy, began running the shop back in 1995. Gus Deraco’s Italian Sandwiches last day of operation will be March 31.

Thatz’a Pizza (3/23)

A popular Cumberland County pizza restaurant recently announced that it would be closing its doors on March 21. Thatz’a Pizza first opened its doors back in May 2014, and is located on 3800 Trindle Road. New tenants are said to be taking over the location in the future.

Chewy (3/23)

Chewy recently announced that they would be closing their fulfillment center in Mechanicsburg. It is still unknown when the center would officially shut down.

Stay tuned next month for another compilation of openings and closings across Central Pa.