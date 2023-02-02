YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) recently announced on Feb. 2 that they will be retiring their brokerage services to focus solely on expanding their ‘Moove In Self Storage’ portfolio.

IREGC was founded back in 1998 by CEO John H. Gilliland, and since its inception has been providing a multitude of services for its clients, such as:

Brokerage

Feasibility

Construction

Development

Insurance

Property management

According to Moove In Self Storages website, the Gilliland family also started Moove In Self Storage in 1998 – over the next five years they created storage facilities in Huntingdon, Lancaster, and York. Today, the self-storage company has storage facilities across central Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

“We have exciting plans for the future here at IREGC, but we can’t help but feel nostalgic,” Gilliland said. “Our core values have always served as a guide to focus on helping others achieve their dreams. During our remarkable journey, we’ve met and worked with countless good people in the self-storage industry from Boston to Pittsburgh to Virginia Beach. It’s been a tremendous ride with our talented IREGC team and clients. We’re excited to work with the self-storage brokerage community in sourcing additional stores for the Moove In Self Storage portfolio. We’ve developed many wonderful working relationships with our fellow brokers over the years. It’ll be a nice change to be their client instead of a friendly competitor.”

Since its formation, IREGC completed over $1 billion in sales for its clients. According to IREGC, in preparation for this transition, they will be relocating their headquarters to Downtown York, in addition to naming Christopher Riley the president and chief operating officer.

“It’s truly been humbling to help others in this great industry of ours,” Gilliland added. “We’re excited about the future as we move toward a new chapter here at IREGC.”