Chinese Rocket crashes, not in the US

(WHTM) — Overnight on Saturday, the massive Chinese rocket hurdling back to Earth finally crashed.

Chinese authorities say much of it burned up upon re-entry. But the rest, it landed around the Arabian Peninsula. This ended the days of speculation over where this would land.

“This is the second largest uncontrolled re-entry in the last couple decades,” an official said.

The portion of the rocket weighed 23 tons, was 10 stories tall, and hit speeds of 18,000 miles per hour. Man-made space debris has fallen before, though it’s usually small or not on land.

The debris from the Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.