2018 Oscars: Star who gives shortest speech gets a jet ski

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

At the 2018 Academy Awards, Oscar winners have two choices.

Get played off stage by wrap music or make your speech shorter than anyone else’s, and get a jet ski.

Jimmy Kimmel has a clever trick up his sleeve this year to keep the show moving.

“Here’s what we’re gonna do. I’m not saying you shouldn’t give a long speech, but whoever gives the shortest speech tonight, will go home with…Johnny, tell them what they’ll win,” Kimmel said.

Then, he revealed a spectacular lime green Kawasaki jet ski with a little help from the Price is Right model Helen Mirren.

So the lesson here?

Keep it short and sweet and take home a brand new jet ski for your cooperation.