ABC seeking contestants for new game show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you want a shot at big winnings, don’t count yourself out of ABC’s new game show.

A nationwide search is underway for contestants to appear on the series premiere of “Don’t”.

ABC, Banijay Studios North America, and MysticArt Pictures are now accepting submissions nationwide from teams of four over the age of 18 who are ready to take on mental and physical tasks with just one rule: DON’T!

Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds of “Deadpool” and “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”, “Don’t” is offering you the opportunity to team up with your brothers, sisters, moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws, neighbors, co-workers or friends for the chance to win a big cash prize. Don’t wait to apply!

If selected, teams will film approximately one day this summer.

With a cash prize of up to $100,000 at stake, every episode will feature one team of four tackling hilarious tasks each with the rule: Don’t! More than just families, the players can be a group of friends, colleagues or any tight-knit unit that feels familial. There are no eliminations, therefore all team members will split the winnings equally.

To be considered for “Don’t,” teams must visit www.dontcasting.com to apply.