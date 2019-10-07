Alex Trebek hints cancer battle may end his time on ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek is hinting that his long run as the host of “Jeopardy!” may be nearing an end.

The 79-year-old told CTV about the challenges he faces as he starts a new round of chemotherapy. He said he has started to get sores in his mouth, making it difficult to enunciate.

“I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish,” Trebek told CTV. “I talked to the producers about this all the time. Now, I say look, I’m slurring my words. My tongue doesn’t work as much as, well, as it used to.”

Trebek has hosted “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and more than 8,000 episodes. He announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and revealed last month that he was undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

He told CTV that he sometimes regrets being so public about his battle.

“It’s tough, sometimes, trying to be as optimistic as you can, and I don’t know if I’m strong enough or intelligent enough to help alleviate some of that despair,” he said.

Trebek credited his wife for giving him the strength to move forward. He said he’s concerned about what his passing would mean for his loved ones, but he’s not afraid of dying.

“I’m 79 years old, so, hey, I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life. I know that,” he said.