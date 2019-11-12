Alex Trebek left emotional by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s show of support

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek became emotional after a contestant wrote a message of support instead of an answer in the Final Jeopardy round.

In an episode that aired Monday, contestant Dhruv Gaur didn’t give a final answer but instead wrote, “We [love] you, Alex!”

“That’s very kind,” Trebek said, obviously moved by the show of support.

Gaur wagered most of his winnings and walked away with just $5.

Trebek has hosted “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and more than 8,000 episodes. He announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He revealed in September that he was undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

Last month, Trebek hinted that his long run as host of “Jeopardy!” may be nearing an end. The 79-year-old told CTV his mouth us sore from the new round of chemotherapy, making it difficult to enunciate.