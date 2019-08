HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Backstreet Boys have rescheduled their concert at Hersheypark Stadium.

The DNA World Tour date in Hershey is rescheduled to Sept. 16.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored, and tickets for the new date are on sale at Ticketmaster.

Anyone who cannot make the rescheduled date is eligible for a refund.

Last Sunday’s performance at Hershey was cut short because of severe weather.