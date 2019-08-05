Bret Michaels says father has passed away

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bret Michaels has announced the death of his father days after reporting that Wally Sychak had suffered cardiac arrest and was being kept alive by life support

Michaels announced his father’s passing Sunday on his social media pages.

“This morning my Dad passed away,” he wrote. “He was a great guy & loved by all. He was a veteran who loved this country, people, family, golf, betting on them horses, a cold beer & long drives. My father was a dreamer, he was my warrior, my friend & most important my Dad.”

“After being resuscitated five times, the doctor said he has never seen anyone in my Dad’s serious condition fight like he did. Dad, you said be strong no matter what, but this pain in my heart & soul hurts so bad at the moment…so bad. I miss you already, we all do. I love you always Dad & I will see you one day on the other side.”

Michaels, a former Mechanicsburg resident and Poison frontman, had rescheduled Friday and Saturday performances to be by his father’s side.