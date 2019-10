HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Grammy-award winning duo Dan + Shay will make a stop in Hershey during their first arena tour next year.

Dan + Shay is coming to Giant Center on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Tickets go on sale a year in advance, on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. On the first day of sale, tickets will be available only online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, please www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.danandshay.com.