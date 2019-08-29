Deep-fried BBQ chicken stuffed ‘pizzadilla’ becomes an internet sensation

Most people would agree that barbecue chicken, pizza, and quesadillas are great on their own. But what about a combination of all three?

The hybrid “pizzadilla” is taking social media by storm thanks to U.K. food website Twisted. The video of the seemingly never-ending recipe has already racked up nearly 500K views in under 24 hours.

“It’s all about comfort foods, I love all those things collectively,” Food Network chef David Rose told “Good Morning America” while recreating the viral dish. Rose whipped up the multi-layer pizzadilla and said it tasted “more pizza than quesadilla.”

The dish is called “the deep-fried bbq chicken stuffed pizzadilla and the recipe calls for 33 ingredients, including six chicken breasts, 12 pieces of bacon, six eggs, two tortillas, sliced pepperoni, and of course, ranch dressing.

There are more than 11 steps and it takes about 45 minutes to make.

As for the twitter reaction, it ranges from mesmerizing and surprising, to traumatizing and confusing

“We made the Pizzadilla and we’re not sorry,” Twisted tweeted out unapologetically.

Twisted’s original tweet garnered over 40,000 retweets and 20 million views by the time of publication.

Check out the full recipe shared by Twisted below.

Ingredients

6 chicken breasts

BBQ Rub:

1/2 tbsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp mustard powder

1 tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

2 tbsp oil

12 strips bacon, chopped and cooked crispy

1 red onion sliced

spring onions, chopped

1/2 cup grated cheddar

1/2 cup grated mozzarella



3/4 cup bbq sauce

Ranch dressing:

1 1/2 cups Sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

2 large tortillas

6 eggs, whisked

2 cups plain flour, seasoned

3 cups seasoned breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

1/2 cup pizza sauce

Sliced pepperoni

Grated mozzarella

https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Food/deep-fried-bbq-chicken-stuffed-pizzadilla-internet-sensation/story?id=65237769