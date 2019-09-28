‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star faces his own health problems

FILE – In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Chapman, known to millions as the star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show, tells People magazine that he is facing his own medical problems after the death of his wife from cancer. Chapman, 66, appeared on an episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in which he learned that he’s suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart – meaning one or more of his arteries has been blocked by blood. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

DENVER (AP) — Duane Chapman, known to millions as the star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show, tells People magazine that he is facing his own medical problems after the death of his wife from cancer.

Chapman, 66, appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” in which he learned that he’s suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart — meaning one or more of his arteries has been blocked by blood.

Dr. Mehmet Oz counseled him not to be afraid and to get medical help, People reported.

People magazine says that Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado in mid-September after he felt a pain in his chest, according to the celebrity news site TMZ.

Beth Chapman, who co-starred with her husband on the show, died in June at age 51.