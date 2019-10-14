Fortnite “The End” leaves game unplayable, viewers watching black hole for hours

CARY, N.C. (WHTM) — One of the most widely played video games, Fortnite, held a special event Sunday called “The End” for its 10th season when something unexpected happened and caused the game to be unplayable.

Around 2 p.m. a rocket on the island where Fortnite takes place blew up the landscape in the game and dragged all of the players into a black hole.

It left nothing but a mostly dark screen, showing a spinning black hole and no way for users to play for hours.

Even after the game went down thousands of people are watching the live stream of the black hole on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch.

The official Fortnite Twitter account even deleted all of its tweets at one point and now the only tweet is a live stream of the black hole.

Viewers think Fortnite is trying to act like they “killed the game” in “The End” and this black hole is all that exists of the game.

Many also think this darkness is paving the way for the debut of a new Fortnite map in season 11 that has been rumored for much time now.

There have been flickers of activity, but not a whole lot has happened and people are still watching.

It is unclear when the game will be back up and running.