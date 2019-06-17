Franchise fatigue continues with ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Shaft’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Weekend memorial services have been scheduled in New Orleans for singer and musician Malcom "Mac" Rebennack Jr., better known by his Voodoo-inspired stage name, Dr. John.

Rebennack, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died June 6 at age 77. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival says memorial services are set for Saturday at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown New Orleans. Public visitation starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m.